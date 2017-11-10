10 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swapo Pushes Back Petition Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

THE hearing of a petition challenging alleged rigging during the recently held Hardap Swapo regional elections has been rescheduled.

A group of disgruntled party members, calling themselves 'Hardap Swapo Petitioners', called for the hearing through their lawyers, Isaacks & Associates Inc.

The group wants the results nullified.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba yesterday said the hearing, initially set for 1 November, had to be rescheduled for the parties to agree on modalities.

"I gave them an audience, and we agreed to use the internal mechanisms whereby our legal department would organise the hearing because it has legal elements," he explained.

Mbumba said the hearing could take place anytime next week, depending on the arrangements.

The group's spokesperson, Nico Mugenga, wrote to Mbumba on 3 November, threatening that any further delay would leave them with no option but to seek relief through a competent court of law.

Mugenga, who is also a Swapo parliamentarian, said the petitioners agreed to the proposal that the hearing should be organised through the party's legal department.

"In the absence of a properly constituted petition hearing as defined in the rules and procedures of the party (Rule 77), expect immediate legal recourse," he warned.

The group also wants the politburo to authorise the hearing.

He further demanded a schedule of undertakings as from the date when the hearing would take place until the outcome of it for the group to have enough time for a possible appeal against the findings.

Mugenga furthermore suggested the nullification of the disputed regional election outcomes if time left before the party's sixth congress does not allow for the hearing.

The Namibian has established that the group argues that the regional election was unconstitutional as no executive committee meetings were held in all eight districts of the region to choose an election committee for sections as well as branch conferences, neither did the politburo elect an elective committee to oversee the regional election.

Also, they claimed, delegates from the Aranos district had attended the regional elective conference although the district had failed to hold extraordinary conferences, and that some eligible delegates were barred from attending the regional elective conference.

Namibia

Finance Minister Defends Genocide Legal Bill

The Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein this week said in the National Assembly that it was necessary for government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.