Kenya: Hope as Nakumatt Begins Restocking Empty Shelves

Struggling giant retailer Nakumatt has restored hope among its customers by sharing a photo online showing fully stocked shelves.

The photo posted on its Facebook page gave customers a glimpse of what to expect in Nakumatt Ukay and Nakumatt Village which they say are now fully stocked.

"Thank you Aquamist Natural Mineral Water, Bio Kenya, Keringet and CCBA Nairobi Bottlers Limited for your continued support, #Nakumatt Village and #Nakumatt Ukay branches have been replenished with new stocks," posted Nakumatt.

Nakumatt has been on a spiral due to massive debts owed to suppliers estimated at Sh15 billion as at February 2015.

Last month, the retailer shut down its Thika Road Mall (TRM) branch, barely a month after closing its outlet at the NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road after just nine months of operations.

Nakumatt and Tuskys recently announced confidential merger talks, but a formal agreement was yet to be reached.

