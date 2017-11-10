Kenya: Senate Passes Bill to Unlock Funds for Counties

Nairobi — County governments are set to receive Sh77.4 billion which are to be released by the National Treasury following the passage of the County Allocation Revenue Act which was passed by the Senate on Thursday.

The passage of the Act by the Senators is a sigh of relief for the Governors who had accused the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich for delaying the disbursement of the funds crippling operations in the Counties.

Prior to the passage of the Bill, Council of Governors led by its Chairman and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok had vowed to take legal action against Rotich for what they termed as a 'deliberate move by the government to starve the Counties'.

Nanok said that the delay of the funds was a violation of the law and it was affecting development projects in Counties.

"Operations in Counties have been stalled because of the lack of funds. Counties need money so that they can operate effectively," said Nanok.