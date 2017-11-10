Namibia: 'Recruiter' Added to Krylof's Child Rape Case

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman, Anna Katrina Engelbrecht, who allegedly recruited underage girls for Russian national Alexander Krylof (56), was added to the latter's case in which he is facing charges of trafficking and the rape of several underage girls.

The two appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday before magistrate John Sindano on charges of rape, human trafficking and immoral acts against minors.

They are being represented by Metcalfe Attorney's Marinus Scholtz.

Engelbrecht was arrested earlier this month for allegedly recruiting the five victims, aged between 15 and 16, for Krylof (known as Mr Alex by the victims), and bringing them to him for alleged sexual intercourse.

Krylof was arrested about a month ago, three weeks after police were informed of his alleged activities by the parents of the victims.

Krylof is a marine pilot at Namport, and was apparently out at sea while the case was being investigated before his arrest.

At his first court appearance at the end of October, proceedings were halted when he became visibly ill and disoriented.

Magistrate Sindano ordered that he be taken to hospital, where he was treated under police guard. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure, and was not well enough to return to court at the time.

During yesterday's proceedings, the two accused were not granted bail as the state fears that they might interfere with witnesses and be a danger to society.

Scholtz wanted to know on what grounds the state's concerns were based, while also requesting the state for the names of the witnesses and attachments of the charges the two accused face.

"This is just so that we do not step on each other's toes, and know we are on the same page," he submitted.

It is alleged that Krylof committed the sexual acts with the five girls during the period from last year until June this year. Three of the victims are pupils at Swakopmund and Walvis Bay schools, while two are school dropouts. The case was postponed to 14 November for formal bail applications.