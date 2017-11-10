Kenya: KPL to Consider FKF's Criteria on Relegation and Promotion

Nairobi — The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) management says its Governing Council will consider Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) promotion and relegation criteria after a meeting with the federation heads on Wednesday evening.

Like the Biblical Tower of Babel, KPL and FKF were speaking different languages as far as promotion and relegation at the end of this season is concerned following the expansion of the league was concerned.

KPL had insisted they would go with the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding that dictated two teams will be automatically relegated and two promoted, but FKF on their side have added that the 16th placed team from the top tier will tackle the third placed second tier team in a play-off.

"We had a meeting with FKF officials on Wednesday and they made their proposal on the play off. The Governing Council will meet next week, discuss this and thereafter we will make a decision based on our deliberations," KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Capital Sport.

FKF have insisted they will go by their criteria that will subject up to three teams in the top tier to a relegation dog fight and a corresponding promotion chase in the National Super League.

"From the beginning, we have been clear on this. After the tribunal decision at the start of the season, we communicated to KPL that this was the way we wanted things to happen. We even wrote them a letter on the 15th of March telling them of the same. We will meet and hopefully we can agree on that," FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said.

-KPL Relegation battle-

The KPL will enter its penultimate stage this weekend. Already, Muhoroni Youth have been relegated from the top tier and Western Stima will join them if they lose against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Thika United and Mathare United are in a race to either avoid dipping into the automatic relegation zone or occupying the 16th play-off spot. Thika currently occupy that slot separated from Mathare by goal difference.

In the National Super League, it's s four-way battle for promotion. Two former Premier League sides, Ushuru and KCB are lining up to bounce back into the top tier.

Ushuru lead the log with 71 points, Wazito are second with 71, same as third placed Vihiga United who have a lower goal difference while KCB are on 70 with three matches are left before the season's curtains come down.