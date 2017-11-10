10 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pro-Zakzaky Protest in Abuja Turns Violent

By John Chuks Azu

A protest march by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja has turned violent.

Trouble started when members of the sect in large numbers, who were on their way to Unity Fountain, Abuja, reacted to an attempt by a detatchment of the police to stop them.

The members pushed their way through the barricade with police firing teargas canister and live ammunitions while the protesters responded with stones.

As a result motorists and other road users are scampering for safety.

