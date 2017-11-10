Kenya: Approvals Clear the Way for Swearing-in of Sonko's Cabinet

Nairobi — Nairobi County Executive Committee members will be sworn in Friday after their nominations were approved by the County Assembly on Wednesday.

The 10 CEC Nominees were vetted by the Committee on Appointments, headed by County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi last month.

In their report tabled before the Assembly, the Committee said they found the nominees suitable and qualified for their respective dockets.

The nominees include the Media Council of Kenya Chairman Charles Kerich for ICT and E-Government, Larry Wambua for Devolution, Danvas Makori to head Agriculture and Livestock, Peter Njuguna for Lands and Housing and Janet Ouko for Education.