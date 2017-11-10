Kenya: Teacher Charged in Murang'a Over Possession of Leaked Exam

A teacher from Rwathia Girls Secondary School in Kangema, Murang'a County has been charged with being in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) exam papers.

Mr Thaddeus Wanjala Makhoha is charged with being in possession of unauthorised examination papers of Mathematics paper 1 and assorted Chemistry questions on his mobile phone.

He is also accused of forwarding the leaked exams on social media sites.

Appearing before Kangema Senior Resident Magistrate Dennis Mungai Kivuti, Mr Wanjala denied the charges.

The accused was arrested on November 6 and arraigned in court on the same date but he did not take plea after a successful application by the prosecution who sought to be given four days to conclude investigations.

INVIGILATOR

Mr Wanjala teaches at Rwathia Girls Secondary School but was invigilating the exams at Kibutha Girls Secondary School.

After taking plea and denying the charges Friday, he was released on a Sh50,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 27 while the hearing has been set for January 8, 2018.

The offence attracts a jail term of 10 years or a Sh5 million fine.

President Uhuru Kenyatta this year assented to the National Examinations Council (Amendment) Bill, 2016 introducing the punitive measures proposed by the Ministry of Education to guarantee the veracity of the national examinations.

The new laws were meant to curb exam teaching while providing punitive measures to those found guilty of contravening the examination laws.