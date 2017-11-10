Nigeria: I"m Sorry for Impregnating Someone Else's Wife, Priest Begs Court

Ibadan — A Celestial Priest, David Adebayo on Friday begged Customary Court sitting in Mapo area of Ibadan to pardon him for impregnated Omolara Ojeyemi, a legal wife of Abiodun Ojeyemi.

Adebayo resident of Alakuko area of Alagbado in Lagos State confessed that Omolara was his concubine and had been sleeping with her for the past 12 years.

"My lord, anytime Omolara left her husband in Ibadan, she used to come to meet me in Lagos where we usually have fun. Sometimes, she came after her closing hour in her office and returned to Ibadan the following morning.

"Omolara only told me that she and her husband were no more in good terms even though she had already had two children. I swear to the holy bible, I didn't intend to destroy her relationship with her husband, she is just ,my girlfriend.

"The pregnancy in her tommy belongs to me, I was the one that disvirgined her during my NYSC days. I followed her into the court to ensure that her union with Abiodun is dissolved today not that I am daring the court's power," Adebayo explained.

Adebayo however, apologized to the court for causing so many disharmonies to Abiodun and for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a housewife.

The president of the court, High Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved the seven year-old marriage between Omolara and Abiodun Ojeyemi and order Abiodun to take custody of their two children.

Odunade held that the society was fast undergoing an unprecedented decay in morality especially how adultery was ruining marriages.

"It is so tragic that a man can deliberately impregnate a housewife with children. It has never happened in the history of this court that a concubine will accompany his mistress to the court with the intention of daring us, saying nothing will happen.

"In the interest of peaceful living, the union between Omolara and Abiodun has ceased to be henceforth.

"Abiodun shall take custody of the two children produced by the union," the Arbitrator stated.

Narrating his ordeal, Abiodun who was a staff of Nigeria Brewery said that Omolara, his wife, was an unrepentant fornicator despite his genuine love for her.

"My lord, ever since I got married to Omolara seven years ago, little did I know that she had been occupied with all sorts of escapades in the name of going to church vigil.

"What I know is that she usually tell me that she was going for church vigil and I never had any reason to suspect her because I trusted her.

"However, since around June this year, Omolara started starving me of usual sexual intercourse that happens between husband and wife.

"Before I eventually knew the truth, Omolara had told me that her concubine was her uncle and I was relating with him well as an in-law. One day, I got home and discovered that she had packed all the property away including mine.

"In fact, I have never failed to perform my responsibility as a husband to her and as a father to our children. It will be wrong for Omolara to hide under any stupid disguise to be neck deep in adultery.

"Omolara's concubine is a Priest at a Celestial Church, Emmanuel Parish Elewiodo-Ojo Ibadan," Abiodun explained.

Testifying in the matter, Omolara's father confessed that Abiodun was a complete gentle son in-law whom he liked so much.

He added that he usually render Abiodun and Omolara monetary assistance anytime they were in need.

"I know that Abiodun has a great future ahead of him and I used to tell Omolara, my daughter to keep calm. If there was any problem, Abiodun never hesitated to inform me."

Corroborating omolara father's testimony, all the others who gave evidence confirmed that Omolara was deeply into extra-marital affairs even with some other men.

Abiodun's younger brother told the court that he had at various times caught her in different hotels with different men on adulterous mission in town.

Abiodun's brother however, said that he refused to tell his brother in order not to be seen as a detractor.

However, omolara who was the plaintiff in the case had eairler informed the court that she was no longer interested in continuing in the marriage with Abiodun because he was threatening her life with scissor attack and irresponsibility.

She argued that Abiodun impregnated her shortly before she moved away from his home.

"My lord, I can no more endure hunger and lack of care in Abiodun's home. My parents have been responsible for our daily needs including feeding, clothing and our children's education.

"My lord, enough is enough, please, separate us," Omolara stated.