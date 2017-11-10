Namibia: Mother Who Attempted to Kill Children Gets Bail

THE mother who allegedly tried to kill her two children aged 2 and 6 by giving them an antiretroviral concoction about a year ago, was granted N$1 000 bail in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Mechtilde Musore (29) had been in custody since her arrest in December last year, and has been waiting since the start of the year to be admitted at a mental institution to undergo observation.

It was only revealed in court yesterday that her place was "booked" at such a facility as from March next year, and that she may have to remain in custody until then.

Musore faces two counts of attempted murder after dissolving HIV-AIDS medication in water and giving the concoction to her children, while taking some of it herself after she SMSed relatives about her attempts.

A relative acted quickly and informed the police, who rushed to her house at Kuisebmond and found the victims.

They were all rushed to hospital, and treated. Although critical at that stage, they survived. She was arrested, while the children were placed in the care of relatives.

Her SMS allegedly indicated that her motive was that she did not know how to take care of herself and the children anymore as the children's father allegedly refused to support them financially any further.

While the state pushed for her mental observation, Musore's legal representative, Albert Titus, argued that his client has been waiting for observation since the start of the year, and that after several consultations with her, she seemed "mentally well".

"I spoke to her on numerous occasions, and she is coherent and able to relay events logically, and she obviously takes care of her appearance," Titus told the court, arguing that the mental observation be cancelled, and that she be released on bail.

He also indicated that Musore was willing to enter a plea.

The court ruled in favour of Musore, and granted her bail of N$1 000 with conditions, and also cancelled the mental observation.

The conditions are that she must report at the Rundu Police Station twice a week, and also stay away from her children.

The court allowed her to go to Rundu because she has no relatives at Walvis Bay.

She will, however, have to return to court at the harbour town for her plea on 7 December.