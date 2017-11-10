Uganda: Striking Doctors Threaten to Withdraw Emergency Services

Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

Patients in the out-patient wing at Naguru Friendship Hospital wait for health workers.

Kampala — Striking doctors under their umbrella body the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have snubbed government order to return to work and threatened to withdraw emergency health services if the minister continues threatening them.

"The negative action by the minister of health has threatened the progress made with Prime Minister [Ruhakana Rugunda] and the doctors' fraternity. The doctors are considering immediate withdrawal of emergency health services," Dr Ekwaro Obuku the UMA president said.

While addressing journalists in Kampala in response to health minister Dr Jane Aceng's order to the striking doctors to resume work immediately, Dr Obuku said they will not be forced to give up on their cause adding that: "We are maintaining and going to scale up emergency services. We are prioritising children, pregnant women and accident victims.

"We take note of the unions that have disassociated themselves from the industrial action."