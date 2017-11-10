9 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest Five Suspects and Recover Four Firearms Soon After a Business Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Gauteng police arrested five suspects and recovered four unlicensed firearms soon after a cellular phone shop was robbed in Carlswarld Shopping Centre in Midrand on Thursday, 09 November 2017, at approximately 10:00.

Police received information on an imminent armed robbery at Carlswarld Shopping Centre.

While on observation, it is alleged that about eight suspects arrived in a minibus attempting to rob the cellular phone shop. The suspects were intercepted by the police as they were busy with the robbery.

A shootout ensued between the police and the suspects as they were fleeing from the scene. Three suspects were arrested at the scene. Two other suspects who hijacked a vehicle whilst fleeing were also arrested after the vehicle collided with another vehicle few meters away, at Old Pretoria Road.

Police recovered four firearms that are suspected to have been used during the commission of crime.

One of the suspects was injured during the shootout and taken to hospital under police guard.

Undisclosed amount of money taken from the scene was recovered and none of the police officers sustained injuries during the shootout.

Police have since launched a manhunt for a group of about three suspects that are still at large.

The arrested suspects will be charged with business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of hijacked vehicle.

South Africa

Congolese Picket U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

About 15 members of the Congolese Diaspora of the Western Cape picketed outside the United State Consulate General in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.