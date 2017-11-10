South Africa: Police Arrest Five Suspects and Recover Four Firearms Soon After a Business Robbery

press release

Gauteng police arrested five suspects and recovered four unlicensed firearms soon after a cellular phone shop was robbed in Carlswarld Shopping Centre in Midrand on Thursday, 09 November 2017, at approximately 10:00.

Police received information on an imminent armed robbery at Carlswarld Shopping Centre.

While on observation, it is alleged that about eight suspects arrived in a minibus attempting to rob the cellular phone shop. The suspects were intercepted by the police as they were busy with the robbery.

A shootout ensued between the police and the suspects as they were fleeing from the scene. Three suspects were arrested at the scene. Two other suspects who hijacked a vehicle whilst fleeing were also arrested after the vehicle collided with another vehicle few meters away, at Old Pretoria Road.

Police recovered four firearms that are suspected to have been used during the commission of crime.

One of the suspects was injured during the shootout and taken to hospital under police guard.

Undisclosed amount of money taken from the scene was recovered and none of the police officers sustained injuries during the shootout.

Police have since launched a manhunt for a group of about three suspects that are still at large.

The arrested suspects will be charged with business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of hijacked vehicle.