10 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Girl Found, 20-Year-Old Suspect Apprehended

Potchefstroom: The tireless effort by the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and Cluster Operational Crime Combatting team led to the successful tracing of Gomolemo Karabo Haraba, 14, on Thursday, 09 November 2017.

The missing teenager was found unharmed in the company of a 20-year-old male late in the afternoon on Thursday, 09 November 2017 at Extension 2, Boitekong outside Rustenburg. That was after she was reported missing on Sunday, 05 November 2017. The teenager failed to come back home from school on Friday, 03 November 2017. She was taken for medical examination after being found.

The man who was found in the company of the teenager, who is also not a foreign national, has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 13 November 2017 on charges of Statutory Rape.

The search for Gomolemo girl led to burning of five house belonging to foreign nationals who were suspected to be responsible for her disappearance. Investigations into three cases of arson are still underway and no none has been arrested.

The Cluster Commander of Rustenburg, Major General Arthur Adams expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who was involved in the search for the missing teenager. He urged members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. He said further that the police will not hesitate to take drastic action against any person who disrespect the rule of law.

South Africa

