South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Twenty Years Imprisonment

Eastern Cape Police has welcomed the sentence and warned that all those who abuse woman and children will be dealt with.

The accused was sentenced on Thursday 09 November 2017. The accused was sentenced to undergo 20 years imprisonment for the rape of the victim on 22 April 2017 at about 17:15 at Zundwana Village, Dutywa.

