South Africa: Parly Committee Condemns Western Cape Ambulance Attack After Death of Eight-Year-Old

Parliament's Select Committee on Social Services has condemned the increasing attacks on emergency medical service (EMS) personnel while they are on duty.

This is following the death of 8-year-old Faigon Wildschut, who died on Wednesday afternoon, November 8, hours after the ambulance he had been travelling in was stoned, forced off the road and ambushed by robbers near Borchards Quarry.

"It is deeply saddening that as a result of these awful attacks, an 8-year-old boy died following an attack on an ambulance transporting him to hospital."

Dlamini said there had been more than 30 attacks on EMS personnel in the Western Cape.

"The full might of the law must be applied to the thugs that continue to terrorise communities and EMS personnel," she said.

Dlamini said communities needed to work with the police in the fight against crime.

Source: News24