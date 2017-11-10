South Africa: Police Recovered Suspected Stolen Vehicle, Suspect Held

press release

Potchefstroom — A swift reaction and in an endeavour to curb property related crimes, the police in Mooinooi arrested a 38-year-old suspect for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and theft today, 9 November 2017 at Bapong village near Brits.

The suspect was arrested after the police were alerted about an Isuzu bakkie that was sought following a theft in which it was stolen early in the morning in Rustenburg. The police reacted swiftly after the said car was tracked in Bapong village near Brits. Upon arrival, the vehicle with one occupant was found in the village next to Two Shaft Mine. The man was arrested after he failed to account for the possession.

He is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 10 November 2017 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and theft of motor vehicle.