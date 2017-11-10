South Africa: Eight Suspects Arrested for Transporting Dagga

press release

Last night at 22:30, Himeville Vispol members assisted by Bulwer SAPS conducted a sting operation where they arrested eight suspects for possession of dagga. The members were on operation when they followed up information of a vehicle a White Nissan bakkie transporting dagga on the Drakensburg Road in Underberg. They spotted the vehicle on R617 approaching Underberg which fitting the same description, the members tried to stop the vehicle but it drove away. They gave chase to the said vehicle from Underberg towards Bulwer, they summoned Bulwer SAPS for assistance and eventually the vehicle was found with eight occupants and seven bags of dagga weighing 186,30kg. The suspects were arrested, dagga confiscated and the vehicle was impounded. The suspects aged between 21 and 64 are due to appear in Himeville Magistrate's court on Monday 13 November 2017 for possession of dagga.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police officers' for the arrest and recovery of drugs. "During the festive season Police will continue to monitor and prevent similar criminal activities. We will make sure that we curb all the drugs on our communities," he