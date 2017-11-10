10 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eight Suspects Arrested for Transporting Dagga

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Last night at 22:30, Himeville Vispol members assisted by Bulwer SAPS conducted a sting operation where they arrested eight suspects for possession of dagga. The members were on operation when they followed up information of a vehicle a White Nissan bakkie transporting dagga on the Drakensburg Road in Underberg. They spotted the vehicle on R617 approaching Underberg which fitting the same description, the members tried to stop the vehicle but it drove away. They gave chase to the said vehicle from Underberg towards Bulwer, they summoned Bulwer SAPS for assistance and eventually the vehicle was found with eight occupants and seven bags of dagga weighing 186,30kg. The suspects were arrested, dagga confiscated and the vehicle was impounded. The suspects aged between 21 and 64 are due to appear in Himeville Magistrate's court on Monday 13 November 2017 for possession of dagga.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police officers' for the arrest and recovery of drugs. "During the festive season Police will continue to monitor and prevent similar criminal activities. We will make sure that we curb all the drugs on our communities," he

South Africa

Family of 8 Live in One-Room Mud House

Disabled daughter doesn't get her grant because of a birth certificate problem Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.