South Africa: Northern Cape Arts and Culture Hosts Artist Summit, 23 to 25 Nov

The Northern Cape Department of Sport , Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Cultural Industries Federation of South Africa (CIFSA) will be hosting an Artist Summit in Upington from the 23- 25 November 2017.

The purpose of the summit is to create a platform for artists to discuss transformation in the creative sector, as well to provide a stimulating environment for stakeholders to discuss the potential of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Sector in the Province. It is further envisaged to provide participants with the opportunity to articulate to the Provincial Administration on programmes and processes that will enhance and develop the artists in the Northern Cape.

The interactive discussions, deliberations and proposed resolutions will be tabled at the various commissions which will be held. The commissions into which the various artists will be divided into is the Funding Model for Artists , Access to infrastructure and Markets , Optimal Operationalisation of the Northern Cape Theatre , Academic Development of Artists and Artist Festival at a National , Provincial and Local level.

The 200 artists from across the 5 districts in the Province that will be participating will be from the following sectors , Cultural and Natural Heritage , Performance and Celebration , Visual Arts and Crafts , Languages and Publishing , Audio Visual and Interactive Media , Design , Creative and ACH Technical Support Services , Arts Education and Training and Indigenous Wisdom.

If there are artists who is interested in participating and who would like to seek more information around the registration process they must contact the Secretary General of CIFSA, Mr. Phemelo Sediti at 071 814 8226 or psediti@gmail.com.

