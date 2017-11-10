Angola: President João Lourenço in Huíla

Lubango — President João Lourenço landed in Lubango city, the capital of southern Huíla province, where he will preside over the main event of the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of Angola's independence, 11 November.

Landing at 09h08 am on Friday At Mukanka International Airport, João Lourenço, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was welcomed by the local governor, Marcelino Tyipinge, and members of the provincial Government, traditional and religious authorities and an enthusiastic local population.

The agenda for the president's visit includes a meeting with the provincial governor, and a tour of the site of construction of the maternity and pediatric hospitals in Eywa locality.

The Head of State will also check the state of the works on the city/airport/João de Almeida neighbourhood road.

The president will also inaugurate the new Lubango water supply system, with a capacity for 600,000 cubic metres per hour.

In the afternoon, João Lourenço will meet with local businesspeople and people linked to the region's social and economic activity.