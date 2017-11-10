South Africa: Alert - Another Storm Heading for KZN

Photo: Rob Beezy/Twitter

Flooding in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Durban (file photo).

KwaZulu-Natal residents should brace themselves for inclement weather as the weekend kicks off following a storm warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

According to SAWS, severe thunderstorms are expected from Friday afternoon with the possibility of flash flooding.

Heavy rains would affect Ugu district, eThekwini, iLembe district, King Cetshwayo district and Umkhanyakude district, the weather service said.

Severe thunderstorms with possible hail and strong winds would affect north-western KwaZulu-Natal, including uThukela district, Amajuba district, Zululand and Umzinyathi.

SAWS warned residents to stay indoors and not to attempt to cross rivers. While the storm was not expected to be as severe as the mega-storm that hit parts of the province in October, SAWS said anyone not indoors should still remain on alert.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature officially declared the storm a provincial disaster on October 12, following the devastating impact the heavy rains had on several districts across the province.

Premier Willies Mchunu said at the time that more than 133 schools had suffered damage estimated at a total of R136m.

The death toll also steadily grew following the storm, with 11 deaths recorded.

Source: News24