9 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Men Busted Dagga

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

This morning at 08:00, Mkhuze police assisted by Road Traffic Inspectorate officers conducted an intelligence driven operation where they arrested two suspects for possession of dagga. Police received an intelligence about a vehicle with two occupants, transporting a number of bags containing dagga. Whilst conducting an operation, a Toyota Avanza was spotted near the Nkonkoni turn off and it was stopped and searched. Twelve bags of dagga weighing more than 90 kilograms were recovered and two suspects aged 31 and 33 were arrested. Recovered dagga have an estimated street value of more R200 000. Suspects were charged for possession of dagga and will appear at the Ubombo Magistrates' Court on 10 November 2017.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police officers' vigilance which led to the arrest and their determination to eradicate the import and export of dagga in our province. "Police will continue to monitor and prevent similar criminal activities. We will fight drug trade to prevent drug abuse which often lead to more criminal itches," he said.

South Africa

Bafana Coach Names Starting Line Up for World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named the starting line-up for tonight's crucial FIFA World Cup match against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.