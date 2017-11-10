10 November 2017

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Senegal: Baxter Names Starting Line Up for Senegal

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named the starting line-up for tonight's crucial FIFA World Cup match against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The match kicks off at 19h00. Few tickets are still remaining and are selling at R30 all round.

Itumeleng Khune will start in goals and the back four will comprise of Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Thami Mkhize and Sifiso Hlanti.

The midfield will be made up of Dean Furman, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Kamohelo Mokotjo while the strike force sees Lebogang Manyama and Percy Tau searching for goals.

Starting line up:

Itumeleng Khune, Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Lebogang Manyama, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Percy Tau

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams, Motjeka Madisha, Tebogo Langerman, Eric Mathoho, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Phakamani Mahlambi, Tiyani Mabunda, Keagan Dolly, Bradley Grobler, Andile Jali

Coach: Stuart Baxter

