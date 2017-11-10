South Africa Condemns Missile Strike At King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia

press release

South Africa wishes to express its condemnation of the attempted ballistic missile strike directed towards the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted close to the King Khalid International Airport on 4 November 2017.

This attack appears to signify an escalation of the conflict in Yemen to an extra-territorial conflict with the potential to destabilise the region. South Africa calls on all countries in the region to exercise restraint in its response to the incident and not allow provocative acts such as this to spread the conflict beyond Yemen.

Furthermore, South Africa remains gravely concerned about the devastating humanitarian crisis in Yemen. It took note of the report by the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA) on 7 November 2017 and urges all parties to allow unhindered distribution of humanitarian supplies to all affected civilians in Yemen and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law as applicable.

South Africa again calls on the Yemeni parties, the countries in the region and the wider international community to promote the adoption of a durable cessation of hostilities and the resumption of inclusive peace talks that would lead to a political settlement of the crisis and a return to constitutionality in Yemen.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation