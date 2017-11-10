South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Warns of Fraudulent Letter Doing Rounds On Social Media Platforms

press release

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has noted with great concern a letter circulating on social media platforms, purporting that the department has requested storage facilities from Phumelela Local Municipality. DAFF wishes to distance itself from this operation and wishes to state unequivocally that it has nothing to do with the fraudulent letter.

The department would like to inform the public and the service providers to be vigilant and not deliver any goods or transfer any payments to any supplier/manufacturer without confirming the authenticity of requests with the DAFF. Authenticity of requests can be confirmed through the following e-mail address info.dscm@daff.gov.za

Service providers who have fallen victim to this scam are encouraged to lodge a fraud complaint with the South African Police Services. The Department will also be reporting this matter to the police for further investigation.

Service providers must also take note that the DAFF will, under no circumstances, use cellular phones as a communication medium with service providers.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries