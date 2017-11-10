10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Defends Shaun Abrahams' Fitness As NPA Head

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma says it would be "irrational and unconstitutional" to remove National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams from his post.

Zuma was responding to a written Parliamentary question from Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, who had asked if he was reviewing Abrahams' fitness to hold office.

Lekota asked if the manner in which Abrahams justified the decision - taken by former NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe - to drop corruption charges against Zuma last month in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) warranted a suspension.

"The conditions of service of the National Director of Public Prosecutions are regulated by the National Prosecuting Authority Act No. 32 of 1998," Zuma responded.

"Further, there is nothing in the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal to suggest that Advocate Shaun Abrahams is not fit and proper to be the National Director of the Public Prosecutions.

"It will therefore be irrational and unconstitutional of me to suspend Advocate Abrahams based on the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal."

In October, the SCA dismissed the NPA and Zuma's appeal against a 2016 decision by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that found Mpshe's decision had been irrational.

Zuma's office said after the judgment that it was disappointed with the SCA's decision, and it was now up to the NPA to make a "legitimate" decision on whether or not to prosecute him.

In another question on Friday, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane asked Zuma whether he now intends making representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on the 783 counts of fraud he is facing before the November 30 deadline.

"This matter is currently before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and I am taking legal advice," Zuma replied.

In an unrelated question, Maimane also asked Zuma whether he intended to remove Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa from his position as reported in the media.

"My office has already publicly refuted the reports that suggest that I am intending to remove Mr Cyril Ramaphosa as the Deputy President of the country," Zuma said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Bafana Coach Names Starting Line Up for World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named the starting line-up for tonight's crucial FIFA World Cup match against… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.