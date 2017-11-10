10 November 2017

South Africa: Scorpio - Acsa Board Told to Charge CEO Maseko, or Face Legal Action

It would be foolish to think that the state capture feeding frenzy has escaped the Airports Company of South Africa. Its beleaguered CEO, Bongani Maseko, through a PR campaign, indicated as much when it was claimed that the Guptas were behind efforts to have him ejected from Acsa. But, however important it is to unravel the extent of corrupt or conflicting commercial agendas and the impact thereof on running the state-owned company, its first order of business must be clearing up the allegations of wrongdoing against Maseko. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

Bongani Maseko, the CEO of the Airports Company of South Africa has been accused of serious supply chain breaches and violations of the Public Finance Management Act - in one case, allegedly, for "personal gain".

Yet he remains in his job some nine months since a board resolution was passed to have him suspended and charged.

Now the Acsa board has been threatened with court action as the company's Group Legal Counsel, Bonginkosi Mfusi, intends dragging it to court for its alleged failure to exercise its fiduciary duty as a result of the perceived inaction in the Maseko case.

Mfusi was suspended in September over an alleged unilateral...

