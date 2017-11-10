10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop, Two Suspected Robbers Shot During Chase in Cape Town

A police officer and two suspected robbers have been wounded in a shootout in Kraaifontein which unfolded on Friday after criminals targeted a cellphone store.

The police officer was shot in the hand and is in hospital, as are the two suspects who are under guard.

The two are set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court once formally charged.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident happened at around 11:45 on Friday when a cellphone shop in Durbanville was robbed.

"Durbanville police gave chase and the suspects fled to the Kraaifontein area where a shootout occurred," she said.

Gun seized A firearm was confiscated at the scene.

Rwexana confirmed that the police officer who is in his 30s and is stationed in Kraaifontein was shot in the hand.

Cases of attempted murder and business robber were under investigation.

This shooting comes after a girl, 2, was wounded in the mouth in a shooting in Elsies River on Thursday.

A man, 31, was also killed in this incident.

News24 understands this shooting may have been gang-related.

On October 10, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that he had asked the army to step in to help clamp down on violent crimes in the Western Cape.

It is not yet clear if President Jacob Zuma will sign off on this.

