Tanzania: Court Throws Out Hamisa's Case Against Diamond

Photo: The Nation

Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.

Hamisa Mobetto's case against Diamond Platinumz, her baby daddy, has been thrown out by the Children's' Court in Dar es Salaam.

She was demanding a monthly upkeep pf Sh230,000 for the son she had with him after an affair. Diamond, who is married to Zari, recently confessed to the affair.

In the ruling made on Friday, the Resident Magistrate Devotha Kisoka dismissed the case after hearing submissions from both parties.

Last week when the matter was mentioned before Resident Magistrate Kisoka, Diamond objected the petition through his lawyers who argued that Hamisa had filed the case using the wrong Child's Act prescription.

Diamond also argued that he has been supporting his son adequately and that the amount Hamisa was asking is way above what he could afford.

With the case dismissed, it implies that Hamisa will have to again re-organise her case and maybe file the charges afresh.