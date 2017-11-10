Uganda: Witchcraft Claims Stalk Uganda Football, Again

Photo: Pixabay

Soccer ball in a stadium.

The Ugandan Premier League has been rocked by fresh claims of witchcraft

Masavu FC coach Alex Gitta claims the practice has been affecting his 'players performance'.

Gitta's side is bottom of the 16-team competition, having just won once in nine attempts.

In an interview with a local daily, the trainer claims the team would have performed much better had the players shied away from superstitious beliefs.

"I'm trying to get my team back in a positive thinking mode," Gitta explained.

"The players have been made to believe in witchcraft and superstitious tendencies that have affected our performances."

"I'm going to hire a professional psychologist to work on the entire team before our next game. I'm a learned lawyer who doesn't believe in witchcraft and I wont let it derail my plans," the coach added.

Gitta's comments come even as two club officials, goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo and team manager Edward Jjingo, reportedly tendered their resignation letters after being linked with superstitious acts.

Acts of witchcraft are fairly common in African football, with players and coaches seemingly all too keen to use extra methodology to win games.