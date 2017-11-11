10 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Gunmen Kill Two Teachers in West Kordofan

Muglad — Two teachers were killed near a school in West Kordofan on Thursday evening.

Gunmen stormed the dormitory for teachers of a school east of Muglad town at about 8pm. The men were killed on the spot and the assailants have fled, a source reported to Radio Dabanga.

People went to the school after hearing gunshots, and notified the police after discovering the teachers. The police has taken their bodies to the cemetery. The motive behind the killing is unknown.

On 29 September, two teachers were killed and other people were abducted in an attack by militiamen on a camp for displaced people in Central Darfur.

