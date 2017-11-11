11 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Airport Name Change Gazetted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fidelis Munyoro Chief

GOVERNMENT yesterday gazetted Statutory Instrument 137 0f 2017 renaming Harare International Airport to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The airport was on Thursday renamed in honour of President Mugabe.

According to the notice, the changes were made in terms of Section 4(1) of the Names (Alteration) Act Chapter [Chapter 10:14], through Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing ministry.

"The schedule to the Names (Alteration) Act [Chapter 10:14], is amended in Part VIII by the insertion in the item relating to institutions and statutory bodies in Harare of the following Harare International Airport (old name) to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (new name)," read the notice.

Announcing the name change on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joram Gumbo said RGM International Airport would soon undergo massive rehabilitation to tie up with the standing of President Mugabe, who is a global icon.

Government, said Minister Gumbo, had since engaged the China Jiangsu International that refurbished Victoria Falls International Airport to work on the RGM International Airport.

He said his ministry was now working on an Airports Development Master Plan to be shared with the rest of the Government.

Minister Gumbo said the strategy would guide aviation development in pursuit of a goal of creating a hub of aviation services in the country.

In renaming the airport to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Government was implementing a decision of the Zanu-PF conference to name the country's biggest and busiest airport in honour of the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Zimbabwe

Four Dragged to Court for Booing Grace Mugabe

Three men and a woman from Bulawayo have been taken to court for allegedly booing First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.