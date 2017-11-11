Africa: Somalia's Yusuf Elected As an ICJ Judge

The United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council elected four judges Thursday to the International Court of Justice, the main judicial organization of the world body.

Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia and three other judges were elected by the United Nation General Assembly and the Security Council.

The 69 year old born in the coastal town of Eyl will now serve for nine years starting February 2018.

Yusuf's victory through garnering majority votes in both Security Council and General Assembly was received well by Somalis across the world.

"Yusuf's win is a win by all Somalis. He has put the map of Somalia back to where it was before the civil war. It is an indicator of positive days ahead" Nassir Adan a lawyer told Radio Dalsan.

Yusuf was first elected to the ICJ in 2008 and had been serving as the Vice President of the international court.

"To see a Somali judge being elected for a second time is a big victory for the Somalis, we are grateful to the support from other brothers in Africa -- Djibouti, Gabon and others," Abukar Osman the Somali Ambassador to the UN is quoted to have told VOA.

Yusuf has in the past lectured International Law at the former Somali University and the University of Geneva and has offered legal services and advise to UN agencies.