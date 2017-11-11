Zambia/Cameroon: Skipper Mweene Promises Lions for Chrismas Present

Chipolopolo skipper Kennedy Mweene has promised soccer fans an early Christmas present by beating Cameroon in tomorrow's formality World Cup qualifying match slated for Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

The 2012 Africa Cup winning shot-stopper says the team is giving the match the seriousness it deserves and will ensure they end the year on a high.

Mweene was however quick to say that the Chipolopolo are not underrating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as they too have a very good team.

Chipolopolo assistant coach Aggrey Chiyangi says the game will offer Zambia a good test ahead of her upcoming assignment among them, the qualifiers for the 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup.

Meanwhile, Cameroon National team coach Hugo Broos says his team is only in Zambia for maximum points.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg of the qualifiers played in Yaoundé on November 12 2017. Nigeria have already booked the ticket in group B as one of Africa's five envoys at the Russia 2018 World Cup.