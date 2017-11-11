10 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Free Diabetes Screening At Aga Khan Hospital

By Nation Correspondent

Aga Khan University Hospital will hold a free diabetes awareness and screening drive during this year's World Diabetes Day to sensitise the public about the disease, its treatment and management.

The hospital will hold a free diabetes awareness and screening open day on November 18 at the hospital from 8am to 1pm.

This year's World Diabetes Day is themed "Women and diabetes: Our right to a healthy future".

It focuses on promoting the importance of affordable and equitable access for all women at risk of or living with diabetes to essential medicine and technology, self-management education and information.

The screening will include blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index, waist circumference and advice on nutrition.

Adults and children are highly encouraged to attend the public awareness forum and screening for early detection that will ensure better management of the disease.

In addition, the hospital will offer free diabetes screening to all those visiting all its outpatient clinics within the hospital.

