Kenya: Police Officer Charged With Stealing Gun

A police officer was Friday charged with stealing a firearm and handling stolen property.

Constable Edwin Nyariki Otiso was charged alongside a civilian, Justus Nyamwaya Aunga.

They denied the charges before senior magistrate Hellen Onkwani and were each released on Sh500,000 cash bail.

The prosecution had told the court that it had been reported at the GSU headquarters by Sergeant Robert Munene of Presidential Escort Unit armoury that the firearm - a Jericho pistol loaded with 15 round of ammunition - was missing on October 29.

It had been surrendered to the armoury the previous day by Constable Titus Kosgei. Upon investigations, Constable Nyariki was found to have been absent from duty and his whereabouts were unknown.

KAWANGWARE

Last Saturday, he reappeared at Ruiru GSU camp and he was arrested and handed over to officers from the Flying Squad.

"On interrogation, he led the officers to Kawangware 46 where the firearm was recovered from Mr Aunga, a civilian.

The firearm is suspected to have been stolen during the recent skirmishes in Kawangware," the prosecution said.

The police are also seeking to arrest two other suspects in connection with the incident.

The case will be heard on March 5, 2018.

Chaos hit Kawangware following the release of results of repeat presidential poll held on October 26.