South Africa: Tension in the Pistorius Family As They Disagree On Murder Appeal

The family of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is split in two over whether or not to appeal his murder conviction.While Pistorius' father Henke wants to push ahead and take the matter further, the Paralympian's siblings don't agree.

On Friday afternoon, Netwerk24 reported that Henke, 64, plans to appeal Pistorius' murder conviction.

He wants to apply to be admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court) so that he can challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which changed Pistorius' culpable homicide conviction to murder.

However, Pistorius' brother Carl told News24 that his father's views did not represent those of Pistorius and his siblings. "We categorically distance ourselves from any petition or appeal made by Henke in his personal capacity," Carl said.

"Unfortunately, Henke does not enjoy the support of the family. As a family, we speak collectively and take decisions collectively. Henke has unfortunately chosen to exclude himself from the family."

Pistorius, a five-time Paralympic winner, was arrested on February 14, 2013, for shooting and killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

In 2014, he was found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison.

In October 2015, after spending one year in prison, he was freed and was allowed to continue serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned Pistorius' culpable homicide conviction and he was sentenced to six years for the murder.

The State has appealed for a heavier sentence. On Friday morning, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Ronnie Bosielo reserved judgment in the State's appeal.

Source: News24