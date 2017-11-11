10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tension in the Pistorius Family As They Disagree On Murder Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

The family of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is split in two over whether or not to appeal his murder conviction.While Pistorius' father Henke wants to push ahead and take the matter further, the Paralympian's siblings don't agree.

On Friday afternoon, Netwerk24 reported that Henke, 64, plans to appeal Pistorius' murder conviction.

He wants to apply to be admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court) so that he can challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which changed Pistorius' culpable homicide conviction to murder.

However, Pistorius' brother Carl told News24 that his father's views did not represent those of Pistorius and his siblings. "We categorically distance ourselves from any petition or appeal made by Henke in his personal capacity," Carl said.

"Unfortunately, Henke does not enjoy the support of the family. As a family, we speak collectively and take decisions collectively. Henke has unfortunately chosen to exclude himself from the family."

Pistorius, a five-time Paralympic winner, was arrested on February 14, 2013, for shooting and killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

In 2014, he was found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison.

In October 2015, after spending one year in prison, he was freed and was allowed to continue serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned Pistorius' culpable homicide conviction and he was sentenced to six years for the murder.

The State has appealed for a heavier sentence. On Friday morning, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Ronnie Bosielo reserved judgment in the State's appeal.

Source: News24

South Africa

Family of 8 Live in One-Room Mud House

Disabled daughter doesn't get her grant because of a birth certificate problem Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.