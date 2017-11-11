11 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Six Killed As Truck Rams Into Train

By Fungai Lupande

SIX people died on the spot yesterday morning after an Isuzu pick-up truck they were travelling in crashed into a goods train while overtaking at a railway crossing in Mt Hampden along Chinhoyi Road on the outskirts of Harare.

National police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

He said the driver of the Isuzu truck overtook a haulage truck that was giving way to the goods train when the accident occurred.

"The truck was travelling towards Chinhoyi and on approaching the railway crossing in Mt Hampden, the haulage truck had stopped to give way to the train," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

"The driver of the Isuzu truck overtook the haulage truck and collided with the goods train. All six people in the truck died on the spot."

Chief Supt Nyathi urged drivers to exercise caution on approaching railway crossings.

"It is unfortunate that the accident was caused by human error. Our message as the police is clear and it is that railway crossings are not a place for speed," she said.

"All drivers should exercise caution and should not speed at railway crossings. Motorists should also keep their windows open to allow them to hear the trains' siren. If a motorist approaches a railway crossing while others have stopped to give way to trains they should follow suit. There is no need to be in a hurry."

