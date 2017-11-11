South Africa: Ct Traffic Cop Arrested in Court for Fraud, Corruption

A 41-year-old traffic officer made a brief appearance in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday in connection with allegations of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks' serious commercial crime team arrested the officer, Reginald Heinrich Carolus, on Thursday relating to allegations that he had been implicated in at least two corrupt activities at the Laaiplek Traffic Department earlier this year.

"He allegedly assisted a learner licence applicant to obtain such a license, despite the applicant not being subjected to the basic test.

"Additionally, he unduly assisted a motorist to acquire a roadworthy certificate for a vehicle that never went through a mandatory test, despite him not being a designated official dealing with testing of vehicles," Ramovha said.

Carolus was released on R3 000 bail and the case was postponed to January 30, 2018, for the finalisation of the investigation.

