South Africa: 'Thank God I Was There' - Traffic Officer Who Delivered Baby in Rush Hour Traffic

"I just told her to push," said Cape Town traffic official who helped a Philippi woman deliver a baby boy in rush hour traffic on Friday morning.

Amanda Fojo - who had been issuing a fine to a taxi driver on the N2 at 07:00 - had to quickly attend to a distressed motorist who stopped and asked to be escorted to a hospital in Mowbray.

The woman had been in labour since 03:00.

Fojo first "assessed" the situation, and asked her male colleagues and other men in the vicinity to wait a distance away from the vehicle so that the woman in labour would be more comfortable.

Fojo - who had never delivered a baby before - then quickly fetched a clean shirt and helped the woman deliver a healthy baby in the backseat of the car.

"I assessed the situation and quickly realised that I needed to do something. I fetched a clean shirt and delivered the baby there and then on the backseat of the car."

"Understandably, the mother wasn't happy, but I breathed with her and tried to keep her as comfortable as possible.

Fojo believes that God gave her the "wisdom" for the task.

"All I can say is that God was there. All I did was pray, pray and pray," she said proudly.

The baby was delivered at about 8:00 and it took an additional 30 minutes for paramedics to arrive.

The traffic officer - who is a mother of two - held the baby in her arms on the way to the hospital, where the umbilical cord was cut.

"I just knew what to do. Thank God I was there," she said.

'Don't pull the baby'

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak advised members of the public to seek medical help first, before attempting to deliver a baby. He said while there was "no reason" for childbirth to be complicated, complications could occur.

"Don't pull the baby," he warned.

He also advised people to first ask a woman for permission before assisting someone in labour.

"Make sure you communicate with the mother. Get permission and explain everything you are going to do before doing it."

Vermaak also advised against cutting an umbilical cord.

"If the umbilical cord is cut incorrectly, the baby may bleed to death. The same is true for the mother," he said.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said both the mother and baby were in good health in hospital.

Source: News24