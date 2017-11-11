10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UK Child Sex Fugitive Extraditable, Court Rules

UK fugitive Lee Tucker, wanted in his home country for 42 paedophilia-related charges, is liable to be extradited, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court ruled on Friday.

The court has not given reasons for its decision. It is expected to do so on Monday.

Tucker is in Pollsmoor Prison while he awaits a final decision on his extradition from Minister of Justice Michael Masutha, prosecutor Christopher Burke told News24.

He has 15 days to lodge an appeal.

Tucker's attorney Ben Mattison did not want to comment on the ruling.

Tucker was arrested in March 2016 after a provisional arrest request from the UK.

He had been on the run for 15 years and was declared a fugitive from justice in 2016.

He made a living in South Africa as a helicopter pilot and instructor.

Tucker was originally sentenced to eight years in prison by the Swindon Crown Court in South Wales in 2001, but the sentence was overturned on a technicality.

A retrial on 42 child sex charges was ordered.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s and were detected as being part of a paedophile ring in Bristol in 1998.

Source: News24

