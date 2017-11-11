10 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma On Corruption After Being Accused of Accepting Money From Tobacco Smuggler

Tagged:

Related Topics

Less than a week after being accused of accepting a financial contribution from a self-confessed tobacco smuggler, ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said corruption eroded trust between the government and citizens.

The former chairperson of the African Union on Friday addressed the International Union of Socialist Youth in Centurion, saying that the question of corruption was a massive problem.

"Firstly, it takes away resources from people who need it," she said.

"Secondly, corruption erodes trust between government and citizens and must be dealt with. All types of corruption, even the one rife in the private sector," she added.

READ: 'I'm not corrupt and I don't loot' - Dlamini-Zuma

Her address was tweeted on her official Twitter account.

"Young people must have the biggest stake in the future," read one of the tweets.

Dlamini-Zuma added that access to finance for young people was a big problem, saying that financial institutions need to understand society.

"Not everyone has collateral," she said.

On the campaign trail for the ANC presidency, Dlamini-Zuma has consistently preached for radical economic transformation.

The Sunday Times recently reported that her presidential campaign allegedly received a financial contribution from self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

But she hit back and tweeted: "People can accuse me of many things, but not corruption. I'm not corrupt and I don't loot," said Dlamini-Zuma.

Source: News24

South Africa

Family of 8 Live in One-Room Mud House

Disabled daughter doesn't get her grant because of a birth certificate problem Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.