South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma On Corruption After Being Accused of Accepting Money From Tobacco Smuggler

Less than a week after being accused of accepting a financial contribution from a self-confessed tobacco smuggler, ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said corruption eroded trust between the government and citizens.

The former chairperson of the African Union on Friday addressed the International Union of Socialist Youth in Centurion, saying that the question of corruption was a massive problem.

"Firstly, it takes away resources from people who need it," she said.

"Secondly, corruption erodes trust between government and citizens and must be dealt with. All types of corruption, even the one rife in the private sector," she added.

Her address was tweeted on her official Twitter account.

"Young people must have the biggest stake in the future," read one of the tweets.

Dlamini-Zuma added that access to finance for young people was a big problem, saying that financial institutions need to understand society.

"Not everyone has collateral," she said.

On the campaign trail for the ANC presidency, Dlamini-Zuma has consistently preached for radical economic transformation.

The Sunday Times recently reported that her presidential campaign allegedly received a financial contribution from self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

But she hit back and tweeted: "People can accuse me of many things, but not corruption. I'm not corrupt and I don't loot," said Dlamini-Zuma.

