10 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police 'Intercept 1,427 Rounds of Ammunition in Benue'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The police in Benue said they intercepted 1,427 cartridges of 5.56 mm live ammunition along Makurdi -Lafia road.

The police spokesman in the state, Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that the ammunition were concealed in a Volkswagen salon bus with registration number: GBK 226 XA.

Mr. Yamu said the feat was achieved through a security report that some miscreants were planning a robbery attack along Makurdi-Lafia road.

He said the command, therefore, deployed its operations team, "Operation Zenda", led by Justin Gberindyer, to abort the planned robbery, while the arms were recovered during a "Stop-And-Search Operation" on the road.

He said the police were interrogating the five passengers arrested with the arms in the vehicle and that they would soon be charged to court.

The spokesman also confirmed the arrest of one Garba Ibrahim, a herdsman, over the killing of a fisherman in Logo Government Area.

He said the police was yet to make any arrest over any infringement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law recently introduced by the State Government.

"Since the beginning of the implementation of the anti-grazing law in the state, we have yet to make any arrest.

"So far, we have received a case of culpable homicide where a fisherman was killed and another injured by herdsmen and we promptly intervened and arrested one of the culprits, Garba Ibrahim, who was in possession of a locally made pistol with three live cartridges", he said.

Nigeria

Nigeria Police 'Worst in the World' - - Report

Nigeria has the worst police force in the world, according to World Internal Security and Police Index International,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.