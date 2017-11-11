Sudan: Darfur Camp Residents, Farmers Wounded in Attacks

Gireida / Sirba — Militiamen wounded three students in a camp for displaced people in South Darfur on Thursday, where a fire destroyed a number of houses three days ago. In two separate incidents, armed men with livestock attacked groups of farmers.

One of the victims, all higher secondary school students, told Radio Dabanga that armed men injured a group of young men in Gireida camp who gathered building materials from the Abola area, east of Gireida. The material would be used to re-construct the buildings that were burned on Tuesday.

The attackers opened fire into the air, wounding students Fathi Idris Siyam, Mohamed Adam Ali, and Saeed Adam Ali. "Fathi Idris was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital in Nyala."

On Tuesday a fire broke out at a camp in Gireida in South Darfur and damaged 25 houses and a quantity of crops.

Herders, farmers clash

On Thursday, armed herdsmen opened fire on a group of farmers and wounded two of them south of Gireida. A witness informed this station that they attacked the farmers when they attempted to chase away cattle that the herders released onto the farms. Mohamed Eisa and Ibrahim Daoud were injured.

"The herders' livestock has destroyed large areas of agricultural crops south of Gireida," the witness reported, adding that the areas which were affected the most are called Sennar, Banaya, Ous and Joghana.

Local police has been informed about the incident, the witness said, but has not moved to drive the livestock out of the farms.

On Sunday, armed men also attacked farmers in Gireida. An activist in the area reported that the men were herders and wore military uniforms. Two women were injured.

Displaced attacked

A group of armed men attacked four displaced women from Abu Suruj in Sirba, West Darfur, on Thursday. The men attacked the farming women reportedly to assault and rape them.

The coordinator of the Sirba camps told Radio Dabanga: "When they resisted, they beat the women and caused them varying injuries. Two of the women were taken to Abu Suruj hospital."

The victims are Hawa Abdallah Abakar, Maryam Mohamed, Kaltoum Abakar and Aisha Abakar El Nur.