Nigeria: Why We Are Resuming Our Protest Marches to State House - #bringbackourgirls

Photo: Amina Mohamed/Premium Times

The last time the BBOG group attempted to protest at the presidential villa, they were stopped halfway to their destination.

The Bring Back Our Girls Group, #BBOG, has said it would resume its daily protest marches on Tuesday to the State House, after its brief hiatus, to remind the government that it is yet to rescue 113 Chibok girls that were kidnapped on April, 14, 2014.

The group said though it was gladdened that 82 of the girls were rescued six months ago, it would not relent until the last girl returned home.

In a release issued by its media team on Friday, the group said it was optimistic that the renewed marches, which were suspended recently as a sign of good faith, will pressurise the government to show more commitment to the issue.

"Following the return of 82 of our girls 6 months ago, not much has been heard from the Government of Nigeria. Three months ago the presidency made commitments none of which have been implemented. For this reason, our movement mobilised for marches to the State House to ensure that the federal government lives up to its commitment, but we put them on hold at various times.

"Most recently, one month ago, the vice president made open commitments about our #ChibokGirls, likewise the president in his Independence Day address. We, therefore, in line with our principle and practice of reasonableness put a hold on our marches, expecting to see the outcome of the commitments made. Up to now we see no evidence of any outcomes.

"The families of our #ChibokGirls have been completely in the dark all these six months. The likewise public has been in the dark. Within this time Lassa women (among them police service personnel) were kidnapped by the terrorists, also an oil exploratory team which included staff of the University of Maiduguri, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and members of our military were kidnapped.

None of the victims in both incidences is back, none of their families has been contacted. These are only two of many incidences within the last six months under review", the group said.

It said the marches, which will commence 9 a.m. daily from Tuesday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja would refocus the attention of the authorities to the plight of the traumatised families.

"Our movement, therefore resumes daily marches to the State House, in order to refocus attention on the plight of our #ChibokGirls and all the incidences of abductions, killings, and general insecurity as well as the abysmally poor handling of the situations; to demand their immediate return," the statement said.

More than 100 girls are still missing after they were abducted from their school in the North-east town of Chibok in 2014 by the Boko Haram.

About 276 girls were kidnapped, leading to global social media campaigns nationally and globally, using the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.