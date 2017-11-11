South Africa/Senegal: SA World Cup Hopes Dashed Before a Capacity Peter Mokaba Stadium

Two costly errors by Bafana Bafana defenders put paid to South Africa's hopes of going to the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 as Senegal glided to a 2-0 win over the home side at a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening.

Needing nothing short of victory to keep their hopes alive, South Africa were punished for two errors as the West Africans booked a ticket to the FIFA World Cup next year.

First, Clayton Daniels hesitated to tackle in the 12th minute allowing Sakho to score past the outdrawn Khune and with the home side pushing forward; Thamsanqa Mkhize put the ball into his own net to seal a disappointing day for the home side.

It was not until the 10th minute when Khune came off his line to punch clear a corner kick that the frenzied crowd went wild.

Diafra Sakho then got the opening goal when Daniels instead of going for a tackle hesitated and Sakho got a delicate pass which he slotted past the drawn out Khune to silence the capacity crowd on the 12th minute.

The home side quickly responded but Tau was pushed off the ball when he was headed for the goal.

Sibusiso Vilakazi then fired a long range shot but Tau miscued the follow up as the home side threw everything into attack.

Manyama then hit the cross bar as South Africa pushed everything into attack; quite unfortunate as the keeper was well beaten.

Sadio Mane was then shown the yellow card in the 34th minute for time wasting and in a bid to break the home side's rhythm.

Soon after, Senegal broke free and from a swift counter attack Mane scored what looked a killer goal despite Khune's valiant attempt. The final effort though came off Thamsanqa Mkhize on the 38th minute.

Manyama's free kick was then tipped over the bar by the Senegalese keeper as the home side tried to reduce the arrears.

The second half begun the way the first ended with the home side taking the initiative.

Vilakazi again was at the centre of another attempt but the Senegalese keeper easily smothered the attack.

Hlanti was then booked on the 60th minute as the home side continued to be frustrated.

Andile Jali then came on for Manyama as South Africa tried to add some bite and Siphiwe Tshabalala came on for Themba Zwane on the 69th minute.

Morgan Gould was then cautioned as frustrations within the home side started to boil over.

Dean Furman tried from a distance in the dying minutes of the game but his effort went narrowly wide.

Vilakazi was then replaced by Bradley Grobler as South Africa threw the last dice but it was not the home side's day as the referee blew the final whistle.

Starting line up: Itumeleng Khune (Goalkeeper/Captain), Clayton Daniels, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Morgan Gould, Sifiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Lebogang Manyama, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Percy Tau.

Substitutes: Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams, Erick Mathoho, Motjeka Madisha, Keagan Dolly, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tiyani Mabunda, Dino Ndlovu, Andile Jali, Bradley Grobler, Phakamani Mahlambi.