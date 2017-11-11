10 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Unilag Becomes First Nigerian University to Get TV License - Official

By Adejumo Kabir

The University of Lagos, Akoka, has become the first university in Nigeria to be granted a licence to operate a television station, an official has said.

Ralph Akinfeleye, a professor and Chairman of Unilag Radio and TV, stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The don confirmed that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, granted the TV licence to the institution on Thursday, November 9.

He therefore invited members of the university community to the commissioning of the TV scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 11 at the Department of Mass Communication of the university.

Also in the press statement, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Rahman Bello, on behalf of the university management, congratulated members of staff, students and the entire university community on the milestone.

The Mass Communication department of Unilag also pioneered the first campus radio station in Nigeria.

