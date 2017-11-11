11 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Blocks Boxing Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Kampala — Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court issued an injunction Friday (November 10) blocking the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) elections which were slated for today (Saturday, November 11, 2017).

The court order dated November 10 means the elections, cannot take place until November 15, when the returning officer is expected to issue a reply.

Richard Lwanga, the returning officer, confirmed receipt of the order and told Daily Monitor on phone this morning that Robert Matovu, the complainant, sought court's intervention on grounds that the election process did not fulfil certain procedures, hence the injunction.

"A court order is a court order, I can't conduct the elections now until there's another order that cancels this one," Lwanga said.

Rules aside, Matovu seems an aggrieved loser after being eliminated from the contest for vice president-administration for failure to fulfil some requirements.

With several other candidates knocked out for related reasons, the main bout was expected between incumbent Kenneth Gimugu against newcomer Moses Muhangi, who has a huge backing for the presidency. Gimugu assumed office in September 2013, during a cessation of administrative wrangles.

Uganda

Congo Offer Peek Into Cranes Future

Cranes interim coach Moses Basena first showed intentions of using a good number of home-based players in tomorrow's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.