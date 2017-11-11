Uganda: Court Blocks Boxing Elections

Kampala — Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court issued an injunction Friday (November 10) blocking the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) elections which were slated for today (Saturday, November 11, 2017).

The court order dated November 10 means the elections, cannot take place until November 15, when the returning officer is expected to issue a reply.

Richard Lwanga, the returning officer, confirmed receipt of the order and told Daily Monitor on phone this morning that Robert Matovu, the complainant, sought court's intervention on grounds that the election process did not fulfil certain procedures, hence the injunction.

"A court order is a court order, I can't conduct the elections now until there's another order that cancels this one," Lwanga said.

Rules aside, Matovu seems an aggrieved loser after being eliminated from the contest for vice president-administration for failure to fulfil some requirements.

With several other candidates knocked out for related reasons, the main bout was expected between incumbent Kenneth Gimugu against newcomer Moses Muhangi, who has a huge backing for the presidency. Gimugu assumed office in September 2013, during a cessation of administrative wrangles.