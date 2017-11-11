10 November 2017

Algeria/Nigeria: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Nigeria Shares Spoils With Algeria in Final Clash

Photo: Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN/Premium Times
The Super Eagles squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in Uyo.
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finished their World Cup qualifier with no defeat as they played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria on Friday night in Constantine.

John Ogu, with a wonder strike, gave Nigeria the lead in the 62nd minute, before Algeria pulled level late from the penalty spot.

The Eagles had 14 points from six games during the qualifiers; winning four and drawing two.

With the qualifiers now done and dusted, next stop for the Eagles is Tuesday's international friendly against Argentina in Russia.

