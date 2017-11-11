Algeria/Nigeria: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Nigeria Shares Spoils With Algeria in Final Clash

Photo: Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN/Premium Times

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finished their World Cup qualifier with no defeat as they played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria on Friday night in Constantine.

John Ogu, with a wonder strike, gave Nigeria the lead in the 62nd minute, before Algeria pulled level late from the penalty spot.

The Eagles had 14 points from six games during the qualifiers; winning four and drawing two.

With the qualifiers now done and dusted, next stop for the Eagles is Tuesday's international friendly against Argentina in Russia.