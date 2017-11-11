South Africa: Seven Injured in Durban Bus Crash

Seven people have been injured after the bus they were travelling in lost control on the N3 Durban Bound, just after Paradise Valley interchange, on Saturday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said Paramedics had arrived at the scene just after 05:00 on Saturday morning, and found that the bus had gone through the centre median and ended up facing into oncoming traffic of the fast lane heading towards Pinetown.

"Fortunately the bus did not overturn. A total of seven people including an assistant had sustained minor injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

Jamieson said exactly what had caused the bus to lose control and veer across the centre median was still unknown but police had been on the scene and would be investigating further.

