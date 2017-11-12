Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike's convoy was yesterday allegedly attacked by special Anti-robbery Squad operatives and soldiers in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi in Port Harcourt.

Wike was said to be on project inspection at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road, Port Harcourt, when the incident occurred.

A statement issued by Wike's media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, alleged that the SARs personnel and soldiers in the minister's convoy hit down the governor's escort rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.

He said one of the minister's aides supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists.

The minister was said to have had scores of SARS personnel, soldiers and mobile policemen in his motorcade.

Nwakaudu explained that the governor, who was not hurt, continued with his inspection of projects.